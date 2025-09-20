JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROIV. Bank of America upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $14,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,089,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,113,850. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline purchased 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,957.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 17,287,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,516,310.67. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,975,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,780,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,546,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $31,988,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,211,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

