JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

SHLS opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

