JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $374.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,087,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,972,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after buying an additional 2,505,890 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,765,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,668,000 after buying an additional 1,196,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,563,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

