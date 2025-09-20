Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JUSHF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.96.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jushi will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

