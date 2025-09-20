K LIU & Has Optimistic Outlook of Peraso FY2025 Earnings

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) – K LIU & raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peraso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Peraso’s current full-year earnings is ($3.11) per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Peraso alerts:

PRSO has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peraso to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Peraso in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peraso presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Peraso has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

About Peraso

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.