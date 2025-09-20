Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,041.67.

Kainos Group Stock Down 1.9%

Kainos Group Company Profile

Shares of KNOS stock opened at GBX 866.50 on Friday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 580 and a 12-month high of GBX 929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 762.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,072.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

