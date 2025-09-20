KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Get KB Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of KBH stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.36.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 64.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.