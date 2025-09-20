Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $270.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $268.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.44.

PGR stock opened at $242.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average is $263.47. The stock has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. Progressive has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $337,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,001.74. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock valued at $32,217,635. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

