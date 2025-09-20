Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kestra Medical Technologies stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 785,557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

