Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after buying an additional 20,196,835 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,050,000 after buying an additional 2,282,050 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $51,330,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,601 shares of company stock worth $14,825,192. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

