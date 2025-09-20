Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $38.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.7692.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Hsbc Global Res cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,192. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,404,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,920,000 after purchasing an additional 315,290 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.