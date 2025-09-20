KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $137.48 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The firm had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,504 shares in the company, valued at $325,520. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,062,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,310,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,382,000 after buying an additional 911,364 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 773,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,284,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,791,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

