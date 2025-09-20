Kirby Corporation $KEX Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 24.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,954,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $197,444,000 after buying an additional 389,005 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 122.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 633,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,022,000 after buying an additional 348,665 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 69.3% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 776,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,384,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $31,741,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 90.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 527,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,441,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Kirby Stock Down 0.1%

Kirby stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $855.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.94 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.