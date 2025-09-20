Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $33.56, but opened at $34.86. Morgan Stanley now has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Klaviyo shares last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 318,947 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Klaviyo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Klaviyo to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $7,141,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $353,278.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 675,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,403,631.11. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,077,413 shares of company stock valued at $161,623,703. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $57,109,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $52,629,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 123.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,427 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $42,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 105.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 867,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.97 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.Klaviyo’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

