Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,643,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 3,773,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,804.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,804.3 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
AHODF stock opened at C$39.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.69. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of C$31.60 and a twelve month high of C$43.04.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.