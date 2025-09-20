Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,643,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 3,773,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,804.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,804.3 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

AHODF stock opened at C$39.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.69. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of C$31.60 and a twelve month high of C$43.04.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

