Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5%

LRCX opened at $126.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after purchasing an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,585,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.