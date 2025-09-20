Leerink Partnrs Lowers Earnings Estimates for aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for aTyr Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04).

ATYR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jones Trading cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 5.5%

NASDAQ ATYR opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

