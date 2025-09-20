Leggett & Platt Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.7%

LEG stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 986,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 408,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,256 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 206.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 76,820 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

