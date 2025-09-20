LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LexinFintech Trading Up 0.5%

LX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $970.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.54. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $500.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

LexinFintech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 350.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $75,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $103,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

