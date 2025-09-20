Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. JNE Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 7,067.8% during the first quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 240,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 236,771 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $94.05 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.