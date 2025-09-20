LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) vs. Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) and Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Rogers Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 15.24% N/A N/A Rogers Communication 7.33% 21.59% 3.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Rogers Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Rogers Communication shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $134.24 million N/A $23.32 million $875.00 12.97 Rogers Communication $15.04 billion 1.27 $1.27 billion $2.01 17.61

This table compares LICT and Rogers Communication”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rogers Communication has higher revenue and earnings than LICT. LICT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers Communication, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LICT and Rogers Communication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rogers Communication 1 3 2 0 2.17

Rogers Communication has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. Given Rogers Communication’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rogers Communication is more favorable than LICT.

Risk and Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers Communication has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rogers Communication beats LICT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. It operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands. It also provides internet and WiFi services; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control through smartphone app. In addition, the company offers local and network TV; on-demand television; cloud-based digital video recorders; voice-activated remote controls, and integrated apps; personal video recorders; linear and time-shifted programming; digital specialty channels; and 4K television programming. Further, it provides residential and small business local telephony services; voicemail, call waiting, and long distance; voice, data networking, Internet protocol (IP), and Ethernet services; private networking, Internet, IP voice, and cloud solutions; optical wave and multi-protocol label switching services; information technology and network technologies; cable access network services; telecommunications technical consulting services; and season games through television, smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and other streaming devices, as well as operates Ignite TV and Ignite TV app. Additionally, the company owns Toronto Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre event venue; and operates Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, Citytv, OMNI, FX (Canada), FXX (Canada), and OLN television networks, as well as 52 AM and FM radio stations. It also offers Rogers and the Rogers World Elite Mastercard. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

