Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Shares of LOB opened at $37.07 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

