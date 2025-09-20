L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and traded as low as $86.31. L’Oreal shares last traded at $86.87, with a volume of 84,632 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded L’Oreal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded L’Oreal from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
