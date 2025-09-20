LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Rothschild & Co Redburn now has a $390.00 price target on the stock. LPL Financial traded as low as $318.87 and last traded at $324.48. 256,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 817,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.37.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.54.

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,580 shares of company stock worth $1,671,235. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 195.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,319.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

