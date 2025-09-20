Macquarie Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim increased their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.83.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $323.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.13. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,322.44. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $6,519,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

