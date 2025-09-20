Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.92. Approximately 631,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,115% from the average daily volume of 28,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.68.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.