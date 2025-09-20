Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

