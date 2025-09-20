Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 62,396,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 44,830,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Specifically, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $478,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,755,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,275,612.82. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $564,047.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,270.72. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 917,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 83,242 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 160,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,173,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.