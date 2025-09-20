Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 442.4% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 636.2% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 36,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 471.4% during the second quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 68,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 217,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.