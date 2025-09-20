MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 111 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,866,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $120.41 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.66.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

