MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.0% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 55,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 768,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,601 shares of company stock worth $14,825,192 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

