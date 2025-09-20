MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $116,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $132.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,693,392 shares of company stock worth $1,568,257,000. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

