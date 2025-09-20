MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

