MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna upped their price target on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

MXL stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.76.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 55.53%.The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. This trade represents a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 36.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

