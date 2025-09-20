Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.69. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 93,070 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts predict that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

