M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 248 to GBX 220. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. M&C Saatchi traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 151 ($2.03), with a volume of 110866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.98).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAA. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 215 to GBX 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 to GBX 200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, M&C Saatchi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.67.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAA

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.75.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.