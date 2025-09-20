Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Head to Head Survey

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Mercurity Fintech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $420.57 million 4.81 -$53.72 million ($1.68) -11.77 Mercurity Fintech $1.01 million 683.96 -$4.53 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CompoSecure.

This table compares CompoSecure and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure -24.53% -65.50% 26.83% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 1 0 5 0 2.67 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 0.00

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.64%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

