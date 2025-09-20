Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Shares Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 4,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 16,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 3.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Mexco Energy worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

