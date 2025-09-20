Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.6%

Micron Technology stock opened at $162.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $170.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,812,423.83. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,336.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

