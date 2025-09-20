Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Micron Technology by 56.1% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

