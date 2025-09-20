Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target Cut to C$0.55 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minera Alamos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.73.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

