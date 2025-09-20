MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Receives $37.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INKT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. William Blair cut shares of MiNK Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INKT

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ INKT opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.51). On average, equities research analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.