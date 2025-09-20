Mirabaud & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Mirabaud & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.4% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.42. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

