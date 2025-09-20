MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $305.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on MongoDB from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.83.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $323.43 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.13.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $51,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,830. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $6,519,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

