MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $312.00 to $406.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price target on MongoDB from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.83.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Shares of MDB opened at $323.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

