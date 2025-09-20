Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Financial Comparison

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of MediciNova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MediciNova and Monopar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 1 1 1 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics 0 1 7 1 3.00

Profitability

MediciNova presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 451.18%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $71.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Given MediciNova’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Monopar Therapeutics.

This table compares MediciNova and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -23.12% -21.85% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -41.76% -39.49%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediciNova and Monopar Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova $1.00 million N/A -$11.04 million ($0.25) -5.08 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.59 million ($3.33) -19.01

MediciNova has higher revenue and earnings than Monopar Therapeutics. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediciNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MediciNova beats Monopar Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID. The company's product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic and other diseases, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. It has license agreements with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha, Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Monopar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

