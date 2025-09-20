Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.72.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 4.3%

AEO stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.63.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $996,793.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,880.98. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,821 shares of company stock worth $2,465,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.