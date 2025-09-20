MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 199,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 107,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MultiSensor AI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MSAI

MultiSensor AI Trading Up 3.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 338.72% and a negative return on equity of 126.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MultiSensor AI news, major shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan sold 89,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $66,948.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,724,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,263.25. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 271,042 shares of company stock valued at $187,087 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSAI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MultiSensor AI by 310,500.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in MultiSensor AI by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,973,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 200,931 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MultiSensor AI by 130.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 49,014 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.