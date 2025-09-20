Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NNOX. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Nano-X Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Nano-X Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NNOX stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 468.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 232.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,160,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 1,510,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 37.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 85,316 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

