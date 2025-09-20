National Bank FY2026 EPS Forecast Boosted by DA Davidson

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.02%.National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

NBHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

National Bank Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NBHC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. National Bank has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $-0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a yield of -3.0%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

